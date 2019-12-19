Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

An Emotional Maria Bartiromo Apologizes to Debbie Dingell For Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Attack on Late Husband

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Fox Business' *Maria Bartiromo* offered her sympathies to *Debbie Dingell* (D-MI) on Thursday after President *Donald Trump* attacked the congresswoman by suggesting that her deceased husband is in Hell.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell 01:56

 President Trump targeted Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, during a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alicehu31612001

KRAZY ALICE RT @TheYoungTurks: Coming up on #tytlive: Maria Bartiromo Sympathizes With Debbie Dingell While Condemning Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Attack in… 2 hours ago

TheYoungTurks

The Young Turks Coming up on #tytlive: Maria Bartiromo Sympathizes With Debbie Dingell While Condemning Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Attac… https://t.co/3L9TvsW7lG 4 hours ago

left_rises

Left Rises RT @Scartman17: Trumps utter classlessness towards Liberals is why his Deplorables continue to support him!?! An Emotional Maria Bartiromo… 4 hours ago

jyuanathan

Jonathan Yuan Kudos to all the reporters & journalists out there -- like Fox Business' @MariaBartiromo -- for rightly condemning… https://t.co/GuldbGZN5n 5 hours ago

OutfrontView

OutfrontView Maria Bartiromo Sympathizes With Debbie Dingell While Condemning Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Attack in Emotional Intervie… https://t.co/qenNO4LTcv 6 hours ago

destruction_bay

𝔻𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔹𝕒𝕪 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕖 RT @ShimonPro: Maria Bartiromo Apologizes to Debbie Dingell For Trump Slam https://t.co/KDvBwNksMw 7 hours ago

debracarnahan

Debra Carnahan RT @AnushayHossain: Maria Bartiromo Sympathizes With Debbie Dingell While Condemning Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Attack in Emotional Interview ht… 8 hours ago

AnushayHossain

Anushay Hossain Maria Bartiromo Sympathizes With Debbie Dingell While Condemning Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Attack in Emotional Intervie… https://t.co/CVb3mSMMPZ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.