Forbes India Top 100: Kartik Aaryan makes his debut in the list Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

The most prestigious brand Forbes India, annually puts out, a powerful listing of top 100 known celebrities from different spheres who have earned great moolah in the current year. Well, this year, there have been a lot of new names that have been added to this list and one of them which surprises all of us is none other than... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India 02:05 With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception. You Might Like

Tweets about this