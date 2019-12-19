Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Forbes India Top 100: Kartik Aaryan makes his debut in the list

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The most prestigious brand Forbes India, annually puts out, a powerful listing of top 100 known celebrities from different spheres who have earned great moolah in the current year. Well, this year, there have been a lot of new names that have been added to this list and one of them which surprises all of us is none other than...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India 02:05

 With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.