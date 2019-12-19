Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shefali Shah receives special gift from Priyanka Chopra

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Shefali Shah received a surprise from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for winning the Best Actress Award for the web show, Delhi Crime, at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore recently. She wrote, "Came home to such a lovely surprise. Of course, the flowers are beautiful but even more is the note....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.