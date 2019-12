Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

After Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Goa, Aamir Khan is in Kerala shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The unit shot at Munnar, Kappil and is now in Changanassery. Mr Perfectionist is not missing out on his workouts during the shoot. He has been pounding the pavements of Changanassery, much to the delight of onlookers.



Laal... 👓 View full article