Camila Cabello "Deeply Ashamed" Of Racist Language

*Camila Cabello* has apologised for her use of racist language in old social media posts.



The posts were uncovered recently, and feature racist memes and language - including the n-word - in posts from 2012 and 2013.



Addressing this, Camila Cabello has shared a full apology, saying: "I apologised then and I apologise again now..."



The singer said: "I used language I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever..."



Before adding: "I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before."



I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb



— camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019



