Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Every 'Star Wars' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Rise of Skywalker'

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The countdown is on for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is hitting theaters at midnight tonight, and we’re looking back on all of the other Star Wars films that have been released over the years. We’ve compiled all of the Rotten Tomatoes rankings for every one of the Star Wars saga gilms and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker' 00:40

 'The Rise of Skywalker' concludes the so-called "Skywalker saga" of films begun by George Lucas in 1977.View on euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.