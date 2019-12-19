Global  

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' director J.J. Abrams explains how Carrie Fisher's character was handled

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ahead of its release, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” director, J.J. Abrams, opened up about how the film handled the death of one of its most important actresses, Carrie Fisher. 
News video: J.J. Abrams on how the inevitable ending to the Star Wars saga was figured out

J.J. Abrams on how the inevitable ending to the Star Wars saga was figured out 00:24

 J.J. Abrams explained the combination of the directors of Star Wars helped to figure out how it ends with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

'Star Wars' Fans Camp Out One Last Time for 'The Rise of Skywalker' [Video]'Star Wars' Fans Camp Out One Last Time for 'The Rise of Skywalker'

A group of friends has lined up early for twenty years, sparking both ridicule and praise — and making lifelong connections along the way: "I've slept out almost six months of my life with this..

Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars [Video]Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars

Mark Hamill got everyone's attention when he dropped a big hint about the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". According to Hamill, pop star Harry Styles may make a cameo in the movie. CNN reports..

J.J. Abrams on mixed reviews: 'No matter what you do, it's divisive'

At the London premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," director J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega react to the film's mixed reviews in...
USATODAY.com

Five questions for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Director J.J. Abrams, has said that he wants this ‘Episode IX’ to be a conclusive ending to the Saga: so how will the mutiple loose ends be tied up?
Hindu Also reported by •Just Jared•The Verge•PinkNews•Bristol Post•Business Insider•Zee News•ContactMusic•Daily Caller

