Prankster Joey Salads Posts Hospital Photo After Promising to Remove Left Testicle if Trump Impeached

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
YouTube prankster and former Republican congressional candidate Joey Salads posted a photograph of himself purportedly at a hospital, Wednesday, after promising to remove his left testicle if President Donald Trump were impeached. In September, Salads (whose real last name is Saladino) posted on Twitter, “If Trump gets impeached, I will donate my Left testicle to […]
