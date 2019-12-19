Prankster Joey Salads Posts Hospital Photo After Promising to Remove Left Testicle if Trump Impeached Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

YouTube prankster and former Republican congressional candidate Joey Salads posted a photograph of himself purportedly at a hospital, Wednesday, after promising to remove his left testicle if President Donald Trump were impeached. In September, Salads (whose real last name is Saladino) posted on Twitter, “If Trump gets impeached, I will donate my Left testicle to […] 👓 View full article

