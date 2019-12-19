Global  

Broward Judge To Decide Whether Or Not To Delay Trial Of Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz

cbs4.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Broward County judge may decide Thursday to delay the start of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s murder trial.
News video: Broward Judge Decides To Delay Trial Of Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz

Broward Judge Decides To Delay Trial Of Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz 00:30

 A Broward County judge decided Thursday afternoon to delay the start of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s murder trial.

