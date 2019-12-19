Global  

Marc Anthony's Yacht Capsizes After Catching Fire

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Marc Anthony‘s $7 million yacht capsized after a fire started, and thankfully, everyone is safe. “Everyone is safe,” a rep for the 51-year-old singer told Us Weekly. “Marc was not on board.” Rescuers reportedly responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at the marina on Watson Island in Miami, Florida. Crews [...]
News video: Marc Anthony's Yacht Engulfed In Flames In Miami Marina

Marc Anthony's Yacht Engulfed In Flames In Miami Marina 02:46

 A luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony has been destroyed by fire in Miami.

