Marc Anthony's Yacht Capsizes After Catching Fire

Marc Anthony‘s $7 million yacht capsized after a fire started, and thankfully, everyone is safe. “Everyone is safe,” a rep for the 51-year-old singer told Us Weekly. “Marc was not on board.” Rescuers reportedly responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at the marina on Watson Island in Miami, Florida. Crews [...]

