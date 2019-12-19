Global  

J.K. Rowling Is Being Accused of Transphobia for This Reason

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
J.K. Rowling is facing major criticism. The 54-year-old Harry Potter author caused a stir on the Internet on Thursday (December 19) after writing a tweet regarding a recent controversy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of J.K. Rowling J.K. Rowling tweeted in support of Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired from her job at [...]
