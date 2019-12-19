Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Sharon Osbourne mouthed, “Help me” to daughter Kelly after her fourth face-lift operation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts' https://t.co/2tOMGjOkHD… https://t.co/UmBurIRDq0 6 days ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: ‘Believe me it hurts’ | Fox News https://t.co/diIsdQEvUa 6 days ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #08f80c75f8535d21a8534a9b37fbb95e Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts' https://t.co/vR0JB2T… 6 days ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts' https://t.co/SqzJRGuZW5 https://t.co/eaIp7nmH1s 6 days ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #08f80c75f8535d21a8534a9b37fbb95e Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts'… https://t.co/yS310uZurB 6 days ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts' https://t.co/iMBKarpTqg https://t.co/kVld4ZhbIR 6 days ago

Fife_me_uk

Fife.me.uk ^ Dunfermline + | Sharon Osbourne opens up about her first Christmas away from Ozzy https://t.co/uriBytYHG9 #Fife 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.