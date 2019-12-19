Global  

Country doesn't need Citizenship Act, our protest ideological: Swara Bhaskar

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Along with thousands of protestors gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, Actor Swara Bhaskar on Thursday took part in a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and questioned the requirement of such law in the country.
News video: Citizenship Act: Clash between Delhi police & protesters in Seelampur

Citizenship Act: Clash between Delhi police & protesters in Seelampur 01:36

 A clash broke out between protesters and police in Delhi's Seelampur. A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on Tuesday. Police used drones to monitor the situation in the area. Tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

