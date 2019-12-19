Global  

Nancy Pelosi: People on Both Sides Have a ‘Spring In Their Step’ After Trump Impeachment

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that people on both sides of the political spectrum have a "spring in their step" following the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
News video: If looks could kill - Pelosi shuts down Democratic cheers on impeachment

If looks could kill - Pelosi shuts down Democratic cheers on impeachment 00:14

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives a stern look to party members after cheering follows impeachment vote.

