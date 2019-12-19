Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Reporters from The Washington Post and The New York Times implicitly criticized President Donald Trump for "insert(ing) his son Barron Trump into politics" by mentioning him during a rally as part of an attack om Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Makes Record Number of False Claims in 2019: Report

Trump Makes Record Number of False Claims in 2019: Report 00:53

 The Washington Post claims President Trump has made a record number of what it calls false or misleading claims in 2019.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

higgins_donna

DonnaHiggins Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics https://t.co/EU1LOHB8K9 #SmartNews 4 minutes ago

lasramisteriosa

LaSraMisteriosa Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics https://t.co/smFs1bXWgx 16 minutes ago

Michell82968785

Michelle So much for keeping Barron’s name out of politics. It’s impossible to imagine a real president invoking their child… https://t.co/cputDAYaGy 23 minutes ago

TotalMAsshole

Tyler You should be ashamed; allowing your husband to insert a young boy into politics! @flotus @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/qigE6Bognk 1 hour ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics https://t.co/33VKtYL4fb #SmartNews 2 hours ago

lukastyle

wayne scot lukas Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics https://t.co/PNfDbNCeQg #SmartNews 2 hours ago

Taxpert

Mani Suri Well, ya caint have it both ways, #DonLeCon. Now, you've opened the floodgates. Melania aint gonna be happy! Le pet… https://t.co/G7ZcTWokug 3 hours ago

L3Always

🌊Live Love Laugh🌊 Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics https://t.co/Gj0mjRrbaf #SmartNews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.