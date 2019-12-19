Global  

Carne Bollente Commemorates Historical Lovers For Pre Summer 2020

Clash Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Our favourite sex-joke-cum-serious-clothing-brand, Carne Bollente, has released their pre-summer 2020 collection. Once again celebrating the golden-era of pornography and sexual liberation, the brand leans heavily into 1970s influences.

‘Dirty Talk’, the latest line of covetable, understated basics with made-you-look-twice erotic embroidery, commemorates famous lovers throughout history in intimate moments, to say the least. Cleverly named Caesar in Cleopatra, Bonnie on Clyde and Romeo in Juliet, it’s clear that the boys are still having fun.

Available now on carnebollente.com

