Melissa McCarthy & Allison Janney Star In 'Cut' Scenes from 'Cats' & 'Star Wars' in Hilarious Sketch!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Allison Janney for a hilarious sketch during her guest host spot on last night’s (December 18) episode of The Late Late Show! The Bridesmaids co-stars filmed a sketch presenting “cut” scenes from the most buzzed-about movies releasing for the 2019 holiday season, including Cats, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker [...]
 ET Canada brings you on both red carpets for the premieres of the most-anticipated movies of the year – “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” and “Cats” – before they battle for the top spot at the box office.

