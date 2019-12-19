Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split After Over a Year of Dating

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Channing Tatum and his girlfriend of over a year, Jessie J, have split up, Just Jared can confirm. Us Weekly is also reporting that “multiple sources” are telling them the couple have called it quits. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told the publication. “They are still really [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DauloErin

Sachiiii RT @MYXphilippines: Looks like it's over for Channing Tatum and Jessie J 💔💔💔 https://t.co/zB5kvhmwQz 50 seconds ago

hemsley_h

Hemsley Germain Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split After a Year Together: Report | https://t.co/1GRTdzzkFa https://t.co/RjRXuXcK7b 2 minutes ago

MYXphilippines

MYX Philippines Looks like it's over for Channing Tatum and Jessie J 💔💔💔 https://t.co/zB5kvhmwQz 3 minutes ago

SerYasSerrrr

Yasser RT @PopCrave: Jessie J and Channing Tatum split after more than a year of dating. @people reports. 💔 https://t.co/PQb2YXzKVO 3 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split: Relive Their Year-Long Romance in Photos https://t.co/q9uUkV9Mob https://t.co/pEo6NmdLIV 18 minutes ago

teraleiding1980

TERADIVANSWISHER Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After Over a Year of Dating https://t.co/4bDz66wmiZ 22 minutes ago

KG95Variety

KG95 Sioux City Word of a romance between the actor and singer surfaced in October 2018 https://t.co/2HtrDCOG23 26 minutes ago

1071KISSFM

1071 KISS FM Word of a romance between the actor and singer surfaced in October 2018 https://t.co/Lv3Ee0Bh1X 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.