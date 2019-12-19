Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split After Over a Year of Dating Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend of over a year, Jessie J, have split up, Just Jared can confirm. Us Weekly is also reporting that “multiple sources” are telling them the couple have called it quits. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told the publication. “They are still really [...] 👓 View full article

