Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Miley Cyrus made a cheeky comment about her short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth in a comment on The Most Famous Artist’s Matty Mo‘s Instagram account. If you missed it, Matty recently changed his Instagram bio to “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020.” Well, Miley Cyrus saw the comment and replied directly in his Instagram comments. [...] 👓 View full article