Watch: John David Washington Stars In New Action-Packed Christopher Nolan TENET Trailer

SOHH Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Watch: John David Washington Stars In New Action-Packed Christopher Nolan TENET TrailerSummer 2020 can’t come soon enough. Hollywood star John David Washington leads the way in a new, action-packed trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming TENET movie. Watch and comment below! With an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington, and also starring Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, with […]

The post Watch: John David Washington Stars In New Action-Packed Christopher Nolan TENET Trailer appeared first on .
News video: 'Tenet' Trailer

'Tenet' Trailer 02:07

 Tenet Trailer - Time Runs Out. A film by Christopher Nolan.

