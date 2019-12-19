Global  

Nick Cannon Digs Up Old Eminem Song With Racist Lyrics for Third Diss Track 'Canceled: Invitation'

Billboard.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Nick Cannon possibly added the final chapter to his war of words with Eminem on Thursday (Dec. 19). Cannon fired away with a third scathing diss in...
News video: Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are Bitches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled- Invitation'

Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are Bitches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled- Invitation' 02:00

 Eminem’s juvenile song “Ole Foolish Pride” has become ammo for Nick Cannon’s third — and supposedly final — diss track “Canceled: The Invitation.” The Wild ‘N Out host dropped the song on Thursday (December 19) and refers to Em as the “KKK of our generation.” Produced &...

