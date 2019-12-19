Global  

Harvey Weinstein Is Being Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse of a 16-Year-Old Model

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Harvey Weinstein is being hit with a lawsuit. Kaja Sokola alleges she was sexually assaulted by the movie mogul at the age of 16 in a new civil complaint, Variety reported on Thursday (December 19). She said Harvey “met her at an event put on by her modeling agency in 2002 when she was still [...]
News video: Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial 00:48

 Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked a judge to delay a civil lawsuit against the movie mogul until his criminal trial on numerous charges of sexual assault is over.

