Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Star Wars' New Movie Release Dates - Three More Films Planned After 'Rise of Skywalker'!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Disney is definitely planning to release three more Star Wars movies in the next several years! Earlier this year, the studio announced the release dates for several films, including three new planned Lucasfilm projects. It’s unclear what Star Wars films will be released, but we now know…it’s not over! The new Star Wars films remain [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: New 'Star Wars' To Bomb In China

New 'Star Wars' To Bomb In China 00:34

 "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is expected to flop in China over the weekend after a lackluster Friday box office. The "Star Wars" franchise has struggled in China. Each "Star Wars" movie in the Disney era earning less there than the previous one. "The Rise of Skywalker" is expected to have a big...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is There a 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' End Credits Scene?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of a beloved movie franchise that has spanned over 40 years. There has been talk about more films being made in...
Just Jared

Every 'Star Wars' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Rise of Skywalker'

The countdown is on for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is hitting theaters at midnight tonight, and we’re looking back on all of the other Star Wars...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.