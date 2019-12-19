Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Disney Settles Michael Jackson Estate's Suit Over ABC's 'Last Days' Special

Billboard.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Disney and the Michael Jackson Estate have come to a resolution concerning ABC's The Last Days of Michael Jackson, which premiered in May...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media

Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media 00:48

 The two men who accused Michael Jackson of s*xually abusing them as children in the documentary Leaving Neverland have stopped using social media, according to its director.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old [Video]Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought Michael Jackson's velvet jacket to give to their 6-year-old daughter North West for Christmas. "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons' [Video]10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons'

10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons'. With a total of 672 episodes, ‘The Simpsons’ is the longest-running American sitcom and longest-running scripted primetime television series in..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney and Michael Jackson estate settle documentary dispute

Disney and Michael Jackson's estate have resolved a copyright dispute over a documentary about the late King of Pop that saw the Hollywood studio accused of...
Japan Today

Michael Jackson's Estate Reaches Settlement With Disney Over Copyright Lawsuit

Officials for the King of Pop's estate have previously sued ABC and The Walt Disney Company over music and images used in 'The Last Days of *Michael Jackson*'...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

quajhonita

Quajhonita Martin RT @EarlySullivan: #Disney Settles Michael Jackson Estate's #Lawsuit Over #ABC's 'Last Days' Special - @eriqgardner https://t.co/hWfKIWIkNF 1 hour ago

EarlySullivan

Early Sullivan #Disney Settles Michael Jackson Estate's #Lawsuit Over #ABC's 'Last Days' Special - @eriqgardner https://t.co/hWfKIWIkNF 9 hours ago

opusipuk

opusipuk https://t.co/6FOn9gpQz6 Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Lawsuit With Disney Over TV Special - BusinessGhana Michael Jackson Es... 14 hours ago

ipmallipnews

ipmallipnews Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Lawsuit With Disney Over TV Special - BusinessGhana (0 visits)… https://t.co/9bmmwLtRsw 21 hours ago

larrypareigis

Larry Pareigis Disney Settles Michael Jackson Estate's Suit Over ABC's 'Last Days' Special https://t.co/LKYTb2Cbuq 1 day ago

Angelselenator5

Angelselenator RT @Mjvibe: Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Fight With Disney https://t.co/izuUiJSI29 2 days ago

intellectualpro

Martin Kratz, QC #Michael #Jackson estate settles #copyright dispute with #Disney over documentary https://t.co/ySaklZvJzF 2 days ago

GreglaLadislav

MartaLadislav Gregor Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Fight With Disney https://t.co/zN4xrk7GCN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.