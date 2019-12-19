Global  

Watch: Trippie Redd Goes Full Claymation Mode W/ New THE GRINCH Video

SOHH Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Watch: Trippie Redd Goes Full Claymation Mode W/ New THE GRINCH VideoOhio rapper Trippie Redd is getting into the holiday spirit with everyone’s favorite green Christmas character. The hip-hop star has released his new claymation-themed “The Grinch” music video premiere. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Trippie Redd Goes Full Claymation Mode W/ New THE GRINCH Video appeared first on .
