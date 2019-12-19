Trump’s New Strategy for Getting Impeached is Apparently Saying He Wasn’t Actually Impeached Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

President Donald Trump has a bold strategy for being only the third president in history to get impeached: apparently deny it happened. While speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, Trump responded to a question about how it felt to get impeached by saying “I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax.” “It’s a […] 👓 View full article

