Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Thunderball' Bond girl Claudine Auger dies at 78

Japan Today Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
French actress Claudine Auger, best known to international audiences playing alongside Sean Connery in the 1965 James Bond film "Thunderball", has died aged 78, her agent said Thursday.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Colsta13

🇬🇧C. S.🇬🇧(ENGLAND) 🕯️R. I. P. 💐🕯️ 🙏 Claudine Auger dead: Bond Girl who starred as Domino opposite Sean Connery's 007 dies aged 78 https://t.co/DugEIAIZaV 5 minutes ago

iMafster

Mafster RT @Pulpcurry: All our heroes are dead #57. Farewell French actress Claudine Auger, best known for THUNDERBALL (1965) but who had a lengthy… 7 minutes ago

dirkdiggler11

Andy Murphy RT @davidwalliams: Farewell Claudine Auger, the most beautiful Bond girl of all. You haunted my dreams as Domino in ‘Thunderball’ @007 http… 8 minutes ago

Channel__One_

Channel One Claudine Auger, who starred as Bond Girl Domino in 'Thunderball,' dead at 78: report Claudine Auger, who starred op… https://t.co/nLA3VplQlC 9 minutes ago

ReallMystics

(@[email protected]) Claudine Auger, Thunderball Bond girl actress, dies aged 78 https://t.co/pRpHpQubed via @MetroUK 10 minutes ago

invisibleagent2

darkpassenger RT @AlexVorkov: CLAUDINE AUGER (1941-2019). Best known as the "Bond Girl" in THUNDERBALL, horror/giallo fans will remember Auger for her p… 16 minutes ago

Kixx90

Kixx 90 Claudine Auger, Thunderball Bond girl actress, dies aged 78 - Metro https://t.co/qi4L7BeSQL 16 minutes ago

BigHitsRadio_UK

Big Hits Radio UK Claudine Auger, Thunderball Bond girl actress, dies aged 78 - Metro https://t.co/xaCMxfAxJh 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.