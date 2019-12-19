Global  

Imperiled Birds Slow Kanye West's Wyoming Building Project

Billboard.com Thursday, 19 December 2019
A imperiled bird has slowed Kanye West’s plans to construct a building on his ranch in Wyoming. West seeks to build a large “meditation...
Sage grouse slow Kanye West's Wyoming building project

A imperiled bird has slowed Kanye West's plans to construct a building on his ranch in Wyoming. West seeks to build a large “meditation structure” on his...
SeattlePI.com

