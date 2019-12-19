Global  

Emma Watson Ditches 'Little Women' Press Tour

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The 'Beauty and the Beast' actress ditches the press tour of the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, sparking rumors that she might have a feud with fellow cast members.
