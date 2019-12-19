Global  

Sixth Democratic Debate 2019 - Where to Stream & Watch

Thursday, 19 December 2019
The latest debate between the leading Democratic Party hopefuls for the 2020 Presidential race airs tonight (December 19). PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the final primary debate of 2019. This debate notably comes one day after President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. The Democratic debate airs at 8 p.m. ET [...]
News video: Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote

Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote 03:18

 The day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, seven Democratic presidential contenders will debate in Southern California. Ed O'Keefe from CBS News offers a preview. (12/19/19)

