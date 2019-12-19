Global  

‘Morally Lost and Confused’: Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office in Blistering Op-Ed

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The editor of Christianity Today, a prominent evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in an editorial published Thursday. “But the facts in this instance are unambiguous,” wrote Mark Galli, the magazine’s editor in chief, in a piece titled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” “The […]
News video: Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote

Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote 01:49

 Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday (December 17) night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote to impeach him.

