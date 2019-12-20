Global  

'Jackass' Will Return With Fourth Movie - Find Out Release Date!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jackass is coming back for a fourth film! Paramount has set the release date for the Johnny Knoxville flick for March 5, 2021, Deadline reports. Jackass is based on the MTV stunt-prank reality show that premiered in 2000. Paramount brought Johnny, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine‘s project to the big screen for the first time [...]
