'Jackass' Will Return With Fourth Movie - Find Out Release Date!

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Jackass is coming back for a fourth film! Paramount has set the release date for the Johnny Knoxville flick for March 5, 2021, Deadline reports. Jackass is based on the MTV stunt-prank reality show that premiered in 2000. Paramount brought Johnny, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine‘s project to the big screen for the first time [...] 👓 View full article

