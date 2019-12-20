Global  

Emilia Clarke Will Make West End Debut in 'The Seagull'!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Emilia Clarke is coming to the West End! The 33-year-old Game of Thrones actress will star in Chekhov’s The Seagull at The Playhouse Theater in 2020, Broadway World reported on Thursday (December 19). Emilia will play Nina in the adaptation, which will be directed by Jamie Lloyd. The story, which first premiered in 1896, follows [...]
