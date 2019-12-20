The Stars of USA's New Cheerleader Series 'Dare Me' Attend Premiere Screening in L.A.

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Willa Fitzgerald and Herizen Guardiola snap a cute photo together while attending the premiere screening of their new USA Network series Dare Me on Wednesday (December 18) at the ArcLight in Hollywood. The ladies were joined at the event by co-star Rob Heaps, executive producers Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore, and director Steph Green. Dare [...] 👓 View full article

