Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Stars of USA's New Cheerleader Series 'Dare Me' Attend Premiere Screening in L.A.

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Willa Fitzgerald and Herizen Guardiola snap a cute photo together while attending the premiere screening of their new USA Network series Dare Me on Wednesday (December 18) at the ArcLight in Hollywood. The ladies were joined at the event by co-star Rob Heaps, executive producers Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore, and director Steph Green. Dare [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars who are earning ‘the big bucks’ on streaming projects

Stars who are earning ‘the big bucks’ on streaming projects 01:40

 Reese Witherspoon is banking more than $1 million dollars per episode for her new streaming series The Morning Show along with her co-star Jennifer Aniston who is also pocketing the same amount for the Apple TV satire.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson Premiere 'Cats' [Video]Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson Premiere 'Cats'

While attending the world premiere of "Cats" in New York City, co-stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden share what they hope audiences take away from their new film.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:47Published

Rosanny Zayas Goes Over The Sexually Explorative SHOWTIME Drama, 'The L Word: Generation Q' [Video]Rosanny Zayas Goes Over The Sexually Explorative SHOWTIME Drama, "The L Word: Generation Q"

The groundbreaking drama series, "The L Word," revolutionized a generation. This fall the highly-anticipated sequel, "The L Word: Generation Q ," debuts. In it, returning cast members Jennifer Beals,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 26:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Henry Cavill Suits Up for 'The Witcher' London World Premiere!

Henry Cavill is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of his new Netflix series The Witcher held at the Vue Cinema West End on...
Just Jared

Stars, fans converge for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” returned to Hollywood Boulevard in spectacular fashion on Monday for the world premiere of the final installment of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust JaredUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UunicornBbitch

☃️🎅🏼Nat🎅🏼☃️ RT @JustJared: The stars of the new USA cheerleading series #DareMe stepped out for a premiere screening last night in L.A. https://t.co/RW… 1 day ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ The Stars of USA’s New Cheerleader Series ‘Dare Me’ Attend Premiere Screening in L.A. https://t.co/Y4g3ram7vg 4 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music The Stars of USA's New Cheerleader Series 'Dare Me' Attend Premiere Screening in L.A. 4 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw The Stars of USA's New Cheerleader Series 'Dare Me' Attend Premiere Screening in L.A. https://t.co/mehZ4paGq7 via @JustJared 4 days ago

The_WebGuys

Websys Technology - computersgh.com The Stars of USA’s New Cheerleader Series ‘Dare Me’ Attend Premiere Screening in L.A. https://t.co/5nsybciVOL https://t.co/CoXiScrHg2 4 days ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian The Stars of USA’s New Cheerleader Series ‘Dare Me’ Attend Premiere Screening in L.A. https://t.co/5ShaIzEkC2 https://t.co/XWLhPWItry 4 days ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ The Stars of USA’s New Cheerleader Series ‘Dare Me’ Attend Premiere Screening in L.A. https://t.co/IOLJ1QqcrC https://t.co/TPkSoJyV26 4 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The stars of the new USA cheerleading series #DareMe stepped out for a premiere screening last night in L.A. https://t.co/RW1XcFEeHO 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.