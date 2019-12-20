Global  

Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Kids With Warm Winter Coats

Billboard.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Lil Uzi Vert is spreading the holiday cheer with a good deed. The rapper bought a number of winter coats, which were delivered to kids across ...
News video: Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday

Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday 01:07

 Miniature horses dressed as Santa got into the festive spirit with bells on when they visited a 95-year-old neighbour for a birthday surprise.The Falabella horses, which wore red-and-white coats, hats and legwarmers as well as strings of bells which jangled as they walked, are father-and-son Indi,...

Lil Uzi Vert Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting Children With Winter Coats

With the help from Arkansas patrolman Tommy Norman, the 'Sanguine Paradise' rapper gives away the coats to kids across North Little Rock along with a 'Stay Warm'...
AceShowbiz

Look: Lil Uzi Vert Goes On Massive Tell-All Twitter Q&A – “I Haven’t Had Sex In 2 Years”

Look: Lil Uzi Vert Goes On Massive Tell-All Twitter Q&A – “I Haven’t Had Sex In 2 Years”Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert has some time today. The hip-hop superstar took a break from music-making to deliver a memorable Twitter Q&A. Look and comment...
SOHH


