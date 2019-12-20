Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Kids With Warm Winter Coats

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday 01:07 Miniature horses dressed as Santa got into the festive spirit with bells on when they visited a 95-year-old neighbour for a birthday surprise.The Falabella horses, which wore red-and-white coats, hats and legwarmers as well as strings of bells which jangled as they walked, are father-and-son Indi,...