Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Best Christmas movies: The 20 greatest festive films ranked, from Home Alone to Love Actually

Independent Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
From The Holiday to Meet Me in St Louis via Gremlins, we rank the greatest Christmas cinematic gems
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Teen Movie Opening Scenes [Video]Top 10 Best Teen Movie Opening Scenes

The best teen movie opening scenes set the bar pretty high.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:54Published

Cast of Home Alone: Where Are They Now? [Video]Cast of Home Alone: Where Are They Now?

Has it really been almost 30 years? For this list, we’ll be looking at various stars from the iconic Christmas movie “Home Alone” and seeing what they’ve been up to in the decades since its..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PAMStudiosLLC

PAM Studios, LLC Christmas holidays are the perfect time for movie binging! Pick out your favorites from this list of the 40 greates… https://t.co/UhUgjoUiiA 4 hours ago

Phloxiana

Phloχmas RT @ShurtugalTCG: Right now I'm sitting with my family watching The Muppet Christmas Carol. If you've never watched this, you are truly m… 12 hours ago

Cbh57

Clare Hughes RT @Independent: The greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked https://t.co/3WBKTpNVGu 15 hours ago

filmproductionb

filmproductionbot RT @AudreyEwell: One thing I can say for sure is that people really love Christmas movies. Any Christmas movie. All Christmas movies. If th… 22 hours ago

Claritybear

Clare Davitt These are the movies I own on Prime. Do with that what you will: Greatest Showman Beetlejuice Singing in the Rain B… https://t.co/yBJcsTW58u 22 hours ago

AudreyEwell

Audrey Ewell One thing I can say for sure is that people really love Christmas movies. Any Christmas movie. All Christmas movies… https://t.co/usjb5cRwij 1 day ago

ShurtugalTCG

Skul Right now I'm sitting with my family watching The Muppet Christmas Carol. If you've never watched this, you are t… https://t.co/eCXeqlUgbU 1 day ago

Independent

The Independent The greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked https://t.co/3WBKTpNVGu 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.