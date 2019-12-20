Global  

MUST WATCH: Mayor Pete and Elizabeth Warren Have Absolute Knife Fight Over Fundraising ‘Purity Test’

Mediaite Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren provided some sorely-needed fireworks to what had been something of a civil snoozefest. The spirited debate kicked off as Warren wrapped up her concerns about the influence of wealth into the current political landscape, which she ended by saying “we can’t have people that can put down $5,000 […]
News video: Warren's Ties To McKinsey

Warren's Ties To McKinsey 00:32

 Elizabeth Warren's critics are calling her a hypocrite. Warren has slammed Pete Buttigieg's connections consulting firm McKinsey. However, Warren also has deep financial ties to McKinsey. Warren has received the second-most amount of money from employees of the management consulting firm. That's...

