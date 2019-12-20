Global  

‘I Miss Kamala, I Miss Cory’: Andrew Yang Gets Ovation Responding to Question on 2020 Field Being ‘Overwhelmingly White’

Mediaite Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Andrew Yang* lamented that he was the only candidate of color who was onstage on Thursday night for PBS & Politico's 2020 Democratic Debate.
News video: Yang says honor, disappointment as only person of color on stage

Yang says honor, disappointment as only person of color on stage 00:45

 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang says it is an 'honor and a disappointment' that he was the only person of color on stage at Thursday's (December 19) PBS NewsHour and Politico debate.

Yang: 'If we had a freedom dividend, I would not be the only candidate of color on the stage'

Andrew Yang mentioned Kamala Harris and Cory Booker during the Democratic debate but social media was quick to note he did not mention Julian Castro.
USATODAY.com

Andrew Yang weighs in on diversity among Democratic candidates

In an interview with CBS News' Adam Brewster, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, the only person of color to qualify for this week's debate, said...
CBS News


