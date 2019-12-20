Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
In the second instalment of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience', the 79-year-old actor tackles the part of Alderman Fred Davis instead of reprising his role as family patriarch James Evans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Surprise Appearance By Original Cast Members of 'Good Times'

Surprise Appearance By Original Cast Members of 'Good Times' 00:40

 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"': Surprise Appearance By Original Cast Members of 'Good Times'

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Amos Guest Stars as Fred Davis [Video]John Amos Guest Stars as Fred Davis

'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"': John Amos Guest Stars as Fred Davis

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:59Published

The Evans Family Has a Street Debate (with guest star Jharrel Jerome) [Video]The Evans Family Has a Street Debate (with guest star Jharrel Jerome)

As two candidates for city alderman -- Jharrel Jerome as Jimmy Pearson and John Amos as Fred Davis -- debate community issues, the Evans family all take turns jumping in when things get personal. Watch..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:29Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.