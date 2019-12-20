Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special

In the second instalment of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience', the 79-year-old actor tackles the part of Alderman Fred Davis instead of reprising his role as family patriarch James Evans.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources John Amos Guest Stars as Fred Davis 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"': John Amos Guest Stars as Fred Davis Credit: ABC Duration: 00:59Published 6 days ago The Evans Family Has a Street Debate (with guest star Jharrel Jerome) As two candidates for city alderman -- Jharrel Jerome as Jimmy Pearson and John Amos as Fred Davis -- debate community issues, the Evans family all take turns jumping in when things get personal. Watch.. Credit: ABC Duration: 02:29Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this