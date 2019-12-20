Noah Cyrus Credits Manager for a Shift in Her Battle With Depression

Friday, 20 December 2019

In a new PSA video titled 'Seize the Awkward', the younger sister of Miley Cyrus encourages other people suffering from depression or anxiety to speak up louder about their mental health issues. 👓 View full article



Noah Cyrus has told how she had "one of the hardest years" of her life in 2018 after being gripped by anxiety and depression.