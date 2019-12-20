Global  

Noah Cyrus Credits Manager for a Shift in Her Battle With Depression

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
In a new PSA video titled 'Seize the Awkward', the younger sister of Miley Cyrus encourages other people suffering from depression or anxiety to speak up louder about their mental health issues.
 Noah Cyrus has told how she had "one of the hardest years" of her life in 2018 after being gripped by anxiety and depression.

