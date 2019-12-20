Global  

Nick Cannon Drops 'Invitation Canceled' as Third Eminem Diss Track - Listen & Watch Video!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Nick Cannon has released a third diss track aimed at Eminem, called “The Invitation Canceled.” The 39-year-old Masked Singer host and the 47-year-old “Love the Way You Lie” rapper have been engaged in an ongoing feud ever since Eminem‘s verse on the recently released Fat Joe song “Lord Above.” “The Invitation Canceled” features samples of [...]
