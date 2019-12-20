Nick Cannon Drops 'Invitation Canceled' as Third Eminem Diss Track - Listen & Watch Video!
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Nick Cannon has released a third diss track aimed at Eminem, called “The Invitation Canceled.” The 39-year-old Masked Singer host and the 47-year-old “Love the Way You Lie” rapper have been engaged in an ongoing feud ever since Eminem‘s verse on the recently released Fat Joe song “Lord Above.” “The Invitation Canceled” features samples of [...]
Nick Cannon has extended an invitation to 50 Cent for an appearance on Wild ‘N Out, an invitation that was originally intended for Cannon’s longtime (and current) nemesis Eminem.
Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq)
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Video Edit: CT (Clifton...
