Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj does not like the idea of singing too much about politics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicki Minaj calls for 'less politics' in rap

Nicki Minaj calls for 'less politics' in rap 00:56

 Nicki Minaj calls for 'less politics' in rap The hitmaker says she is "proud" of all the rising female rappers coming through, but has called for the focus to be more on "talent" and passion for the genre. She told Billboard: She told Billboard: The star claimed in September she was retiring from her...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AbsoluteIndNews

Absolute India Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics – Latest English News | Absolute India News https://t.co/Oiua0LKhQa @NICKIMINAJ 17 minutes ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE Rapper #NickiMinaj does not like the idea of singing too much about #politics. https://t.co/uwFqG6P4sf https://t.co/Beg1Tg3vKS 3 hours ago

IndiaPost_News

India Post Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics - https://t.co/5Pjyx9Yogi Get your news featured use… https://t.co/xuPVu2ET9k 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.