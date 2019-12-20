Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor Swift Write Love Songs About You

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
We already know Taylor Swift loves a "London Boy," but how does Joe Alwyn feel about it? Well, until now, we didn't really know. He and Swift are famously private about their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Alwyn 'flattered' by Taylor Swift's love songs

Joe Alwyn 'flattered' by Taylor Swift's love songs 00:52

 Actor Joe Alwyn is totally on board with girlfriend Taylor Swift channelling their relationship into love songs.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daniel__larson

Daniel Larson RT @enews: Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor Swift Write Love Songs About You https://t.co/2Sb2WFcRrj 4 hours ago

InStyle

InStyle Joe Alwyn doesn't speak out about his relationship with Taylor Swift often, but he just gave fans a tiny hint about… https://t.co/DkVrkHzD8Q 8 hours ago

StarsTVMag

Stars TVMag People > Stars: Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor S-- https://t.co/Ve5KF9qPSM #stars https://t.co/NX1aMRzppu 9 hours ago

isaacayeni6

young casper Joe Alwyn on what its really like having Taylor Swift write love songs about you @enews #TaylorSwift #JoeAlwyn https://t.co/znZZQmPVMb 14 hours ago

babadaddywon

GeneralJosh💙 Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor Swift Write Love Songs About You https://t.co/lNF8gqzjoS 15 hours ago

babadaddywon

GeneralJosh💙 We already know Taylor Swift loves a "London Boy," but how does Joe Alwyn feel about it? Well, until now, we didn't… https://t.co/omELpubzZF 17 hours ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor Swift Write Love Songs About You https://t.co/kJXT4D8QDD #news https://t.co/pd0HE0ml6w 17 hours ago

JamesLe48001303

James Lee Joe Alwyn Discusses Taylor Swift's Love Songs About Him https://t.co/LLalS1ku5Y 來自 @enews 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.