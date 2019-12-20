Global  

Winners and Losers of PBS Politico Democratic Debate

Mediaite Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
PBS Newshour hosted its first Democratic debate in partnership with Politico at the Los Angeles campus of Loyola Marymount on Thursday night, though it was also broadcast on CNN. The lead moderator, Judy Woodruff, opened things by immediately asking candidates to address the historic news of the week: the impeachment of President Donald Trump. It set […]
News video: Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate

Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate 01:58

 The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

