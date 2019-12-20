Winners and Losers of PBS Politico Democratic Debate

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

PBS Newshour hosted its first Democratic debate in partnership with Politico at the Los Angeles campus of Loyola Marymount on Thursday night, though it was also broadcast on CNN. The lead moderator, Judy Woodruff, opened things by immediately asking candidates to address the historic news of the week: the impeachment of President Donald Trump. It set […] 👓 View full article

