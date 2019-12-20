Global  

Trailer of Christopher Nolan's mysterious 'Tenet' out!

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 20 (ANI): Christopher Nolan's upcoming sci-fi movie 'Tenet' has been teasing the audience for a while and on Thursday, the makers released the first official trailer of the movie.
News video: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer 00:49

 Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer. It is scheduled to reach theaters next year on July 17. 'Tenet' stars 'BlacKkKlansman' actor John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The film centers on spies who use time manipulation to prevent a world war. Other main details surrounding 'Tenet'...

