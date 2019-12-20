Global  

'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Family Awarded $8.6 Million After On-Set Fall

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The estate of The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker has been awarded $8.6 million in civil damages in his wrongful death trial. A jury reached a verdict on Thursday (December 19) in Georgia, People reports. While AMC Networks was found not liable or negligent in John‘s death, the jury did find the Walking Dead production [...]
