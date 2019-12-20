'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Family Awarded $8.6 Million After On-Set Fall Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

The estate of The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker has been awarded $8.6 million in civil damages in his wrongful death trial. A jury reached a verdict on Thursday (December 19) in Georgia, People reports. While AMC Networks was found not liable or negligent in John‘s death, the jury did find the Walking Dead production [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX26 News A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead… https://t.co/69WAGEaqw8 5 minutes ago Nick Lovalvo RT @FOXBaltimore: "A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead” epi… 10 minutes ago CBS 21 News A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead… https://t.co/X8IGx1ClYD 11 minutes ago FOX Baltimore "A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dea… https://t.co/iD929c1MKZ 11 minutes ago twosheeep ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman’s family awarded US$8.6M after fatal fall - https://t.co/2bZjLPNX70 16 minutes ago Brett Akagi "Walking Dead" stuntman's family awarded $8.6 million over his death on set https://t.co/3nN7MXOq7I via @CBSNewsEnt 26 minutes ago HipTv A US jury has awarded $8.6m (£6.6m) to the family of a late stuntman who died following an accident while filming a… https://t.co/9efUsZtHYv 31 minutes ago Blanca Durán RT @KTLAMorningNews: A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a "Walking Dead" e… 38 minutes ago