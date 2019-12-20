Global  

Apple TV+ Shares Immigrant Stories in 'Little America' Trailer - Watch Now

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The trailer for the upcoming series Little America has been released. Apple TV+ has released the trailer for their new 8-episode anthology series that brings to life different immigrant stories in each episode. Here’s the synopsis: “Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, Little America will go beyond the headlines to look at [...]
