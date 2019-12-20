'Dabangg 3': Fans call it 'paisa vasool'

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Superstar Salman Khan starrer film 'Dabangg 3' hit the theatres today. The film Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s return to the franchise as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo reunite after seven years. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement. The superstar along with his co-stars is leaving no stones unturned to promote the flick on various platforms. All the die-hard Salman fans have flocked at the theatres to catch the first-day first show of their favourite actor's film. 👓 View full article

