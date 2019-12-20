Mackenzie Dinkins 'The Simpsons' has predicted the future many times -- here's the list https://t.co/FRf88JgtGr #FoxNews 5 days ago AllThatsNostalgic The Simpsons has predicted so many things it's 💯 confirmed they know how to time travel already but how is the ques… https://t.co/uwxGVNxMDs 5 days ago Portland John .@TheSimpsons has predicted the future many times -- here's the list. https://t.co/q6GrvasyfB 5 days ago Joseph Matthews 'The Simpsons' has predicted the future many times -- here's the list ⁦@PositiveSean⁩ https://t.co/iAZ5Bs6cXA 5 days ago Eng.Mohammad-Boosh Fox News: 'The Simpsons' has predicted the future many times -- here's the list. https://t.co/EfxUIw81mR via @GoogleNews 5 days ago the real GK Phortescue-III- 'The Simpsons' has predicted the future many times -- here's the list https://t.co/1ntqnq6zYB #FoxNews 6 days ago massmadder Fox News: 'The Simpsons' has predicted the future many times -- here's the list. https://t.co/mQ9G1eTONj 6 days ago David Jones 'The Simpsons' has predicted the future many times -- here's the list https://t.co/c5OEFAv3md 6 days ago