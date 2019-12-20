Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Cats' Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The soundtrack for the new Cats movie is out now! The new film has released the soundtrack, featuring tracks by stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, and Rebel Wilson. For the film, Taylor and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber collaborated on the new track “Beautiful Ghosts” – which has been nominated for Best Original Song [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Click_____Me

Only Everything 'Cats' Movie Soundtrack: Stream &amp;amp; Download - Listen Now! https://t.co/yjDbVrxtg3 #CatsMovie #cats #updates 1576822769 49 minutes ago

tvseriesbili

TV Series here 'Cats' Movie Soundtrack: Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now! https://t.co/7kktpBHPF0 #CatsMovie #cats #updates 54 minutes ago

en_iyisi_burda

News-and-Spoilers 'Cats' Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download - Listen Now! https://t.co/xcnI9kAI2E #CatsMovie #cats 1 hour ago

The_WebGuys

Websys Technology - computersgh.com ‘Cats’ Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download – Listen Now! https://t.co/8iAWNuJOFS https://t.co/4nB837MVm5 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ‘Cats’ Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download – Listen Now! https://t.co/Fxp1yZ0QY1 https://t.co/UQlxPND7nx 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ‘Cats’ Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download – Listen Now! https://t.co/CMNG8MqYaS https://t.co/4PLWU7CYTB 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle ‘Cats’ Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download – Listen Now! https://t.co/rBRfe3wvsf https://t.co/wlDDUZp1lp 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ‘Cats’ Movie Soundtrack: Stream & Download – Listen Now! https://t.co/AyKDieYo1z https://t.co/LAALdhRgMZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.